Pelosi announces she'll run for another term in Congress as Democrats seek to retake House

3 states face congressional map controversies Alabama, Georgia and Ohio face congressional map controversies 05:58

Washington — Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi said Friday she will run for another term in Congress in 2024, announcing her intention to retain her seat as Democrats seek to take control of the House next year.

"Now more than ever our city needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery. Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote," the California representative wrote.

The former speaker of the House, who is 83 years old, stepped down as Democratic leader earlier this year when Republicans gained control of the lower chamber. She led House Democrats for 20 years, including two stints as speaker, and is one of the party's most prolific fundraisers.

Pelosi would be 86 by the conclusion of another term, the same age as the current oldest member of the House, California Rep. Grace Napolitano. She has represented California in the House since 1987, and is the first and only woman to ever serve as speaker.

It wasn't clear whether Pelosi would run again after stepping down from leadership, and after an intruder attacked her husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco home last October.

When she announced her decision to retire from House leadership, she said she was clearing the way for "a new generation" of Democrats to lead the party. She was given the title "speaker emerita."