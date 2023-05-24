Woman accused of killing husband who wanted divorce with hammer

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas) - A man who asked his wife to come over and sign divorce papers ended up dead, police say, after she hit him with a hammer.

My Tran, 42 Arlington Police Department

My Tran, 42, called 911 on May 24 just before 6 a.m. and told dispatchers she had struck her husband with the tool.

Arriving officers found her 45-year-old husband lying unresponsive in a bedroom of his apartment in the 3200 block of Sweet Gum Trail.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said Tran, who was sitting outside the apartment, was immediately detained. She was arrested and booked into the Arlington City Jail on one count of murder.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim once next of kin are notified.