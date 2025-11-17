Watch CBS News
Local News

Multi-car crash in Jack County leaves 5 dead, 2 injured, Texas DPS says

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

A crash this weekend left five people dead and two injured, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened Sunday around 1 p.m. on Highway 380, 8.8 miles outside of Jacksboro.

A Honda Accord was traveling westbound on US 380 when it attempted to pass in a no-passing zone and struck a Honda CR-V, DPS said.

The Accord rolled before coming to a rest on its top, DPS said. The CR-V spun before coming to a rest.

All three occupants of the Accord died at the scene due to their injuries. They have not been identified.

Two of the four occupants of the CR-V died, a 1-year-old boy and a 29-year-old Jonathan Contreras. Two others were injured, 30-year-old Evelyn Sheppard and a 4-year-old boy.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue