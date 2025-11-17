Multi-car crash in Jack County leaves 5 dead, 2 injured, Texas DPS says

A crash this weekend left five people dead and two injured, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened Sunday around 1 p.m. on Highway 380, 8.8 miles outside of Jacksboro.

A Honda Accord was traveling westbound on US 380 when it attempted to pass in a no-passing zone and struck a Honda CR-V, DPS said.

The Accord rolled before coming to a rest on its top, DPS said. The CR-V spun before coming to a rest.

All three occupants of the Accord died at the scene due to their injuries. They have not been identified.

Two of the four occupants of the CR-V died, a 1-year-old boy and a 29-year-old Jonathan Contreras. Two others were injured, 30-year-old Evelyn Sheppard and a 4-year-old boy.