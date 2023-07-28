Movie buffs flock to Dallas IMAX theater to experience unique 'Oppenheimer' viewing

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Since its debut last weekend, "Oppenheimer" has seen massive box office success.

The film tells the story of the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, and one Dallas theater is drawing in crowds from all over the world—promising a viewing unlike any other.

For movie buffs like Walter Gonzalez, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"We're from Chihuahua, Mexico, and we came all the way here to watch 'Oppenheimer,'" Gonzales told CBS News Texas.

Minnesota resident Valmik Patel also did some traveling to catch Christopher Nolan's latest hit at the Cinemark Dallas XD and IMAX theater.

"I thought that it would be a great experience to see it in IMAX, in the artistic way that Christopher Nolan wanted us to see it," he said.

In an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, Nolan explained he shot the entire movie using 70mm film. "It's 11 miles long and it weighs 600 pounds."

New York University film student John Bray said the reason the Dallas theater is so special is because it's one of only 19 in the country that are approved to air Nolan's film in its intended format.

"The colors are different," he said. "You can hear the projector behind you ticking away. You can see the frame moving, it flickers in and out. It adds to the experience."

A representative for Cinemark says given the immense demand, they've opened overnight showtimes.

"I've never felt anything to this magnitude," viewer Kishwar Mehdi said. "It was worth every penny."

If interested in seeing the movie at the Dallas IMAX theater, CBS News Texas was told it will be airing through Aug. 9. Already, most weekend showings are sold out, so your best bet may be to catch it on a weekday.