Motorcyclist killed in crash on Central Expressway in Dallas, police say

A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving another vehicle Sunday night on North Central Expressway in Dallas, diverting southbound traffic on the highway, police said.

Dallas police say the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on southbound North Central Expressway near Forest Lane.

Investigators say a motorcycle and another vehicle were involved in the crash. The motorcyclist was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the victim's identity or information about what led up to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.