North Texas woman charged in Angel Baby Doe cold case, 23 years later

JOHNSON COUNTY – Police have arrested and charged a woman in connection to the death of a newborn baby whose body was found 23 years ago in a ditch in Johnson County.

In 2001, a newborn baby was dumped in a ditch between Burleson and Alvarado. The baby, who still had its umbilical cord, bled out because it did not receive medical care, investigators said.

Investigators have since referred to the newborn as "Angel Baby Doe."

Over two decades later, Shelby Stotts, the baby's biological mother, is charged with manslaughter for her death.

Stotts was taken into custody after investigators in Johnson County received help from the Texas Attorney General's Missing Persons and Cold Case unit. DNA evidence was used to identify Stotts as the baby's mother.

The Attorney General's Office said there is evidence that the baby was breathing at the time of birth and Stotts is responsible for abandoning the child.

"After more than 20 years, we are closer to securing justice for Angel Baby Doe and ensuring that the person responsible for this tragedy is held accountable," said Attorney General Paxton. "I am thankful for our investigators' talent and tenacity, and I commend the law enforcement professionals with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office for their dedication to uncovering the truth."

Angel Baby Doe would have been 22 years old today.

Stotts will be prosecuted under the laws that were in place at the time of the crime, which is common in cold cases.

The Safe Haven Law was in place when Angel Baby Doe was abandoned. It allows any parent to drop off an infant younger than 60 days old at a "safe place."

That would include places like fire stations, hospitals, or EMS stations. No questions are asked and there is no threat of getting in legal trouble.