Mother of 3-year-old boy shot, killed in Dallas arrested

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police have arrested the mother of a 3-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Dallas Monday morning.

At approximately 9:58 a.m. March 28, Dallas police received a phone call from the staff at a local hospital regarding a boy who had been brought in with a single gunshot wound to the face.

When officers arrived, they learned from the boy's mother that it "was possibly related to a road rage incident" that occurred near Whitehurst and Arbor Park.

Officials said the mother claimed to have been involved in a road rage incident with a dark-colored sedan being driven by a Black male in a red shirt. However, police did not find any legitimate crime scene or evidence related to a road rage incident.

The following day, police asked for the public's help in the investigation after they determined the mother and boy were seen at a donut shop located on Walnut Street just 19 minutes before the child arrived at the hospital.

On Wednesday, police arrested the child's mother, 26-year-old Lacravivonne Washington, on outstanding warrants and took her to Dallas Police Headquarters to be interviewed regarding the death of the boy—now identified as Jalexus Washington.

Police said Washington declined to speak further to detectives and was subsequently taken to the Dallas County Jail for the outstanding warrants and was also charged with endangering a child due to the fact a weapon was accessible to her son.