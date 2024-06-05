Watch CBS News
Strong, severe morning storms could lead to flooding across North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Ponding, flooding showing up on North Texas roadways
Ponding, flooding showing up on North Texas roadways 01:48

NORTH TEXAS – A weather alert has been issued due to overnight strong to severe storms leading to strong winds and an ongoing flooding threat for some North Texans.

A flash flood warning is in place until 8 a.m. for most of the Metroplex. Rainfall totals in these areas range from 1-3" over just a few hours on top of already saturated ground.

Please do not try and drive through water covered roadways, it is very difficult to estimate how the deep the water is and you could put yourself in a life threatening situation.

The storms will continue to track south, southeast through the morning drive. Gusty winds to 50 mph and small hail are possible in addition to the flooding threat from heavy rain.

Skies will clear from west to east starting around midday, giving way to afternoon sunshine with highs climbing to near 90 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure briefly builds in tomorrow giving us a break from the rain as temperatures heat into the mid 90s.

More storms are expected starting Sunday afternoon into the start of next week. 

First published on June 5, 2024 / 5:18 AM CDT

