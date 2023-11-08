Watch CBS News
Local News

More than $2M in marijuana seized at Texas-Mexico border

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

LAREDO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents working at the I-35 checkpoint seized more than $2 million in marijuana on Nov. 3. 

A service dog sniffed out 156 bundles of narcotics hidden inside a tractor trailer, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Agents then found the marijuana during a secondary inspection of the trailer. 

when a tractor trailer approached the primary inspection lane. A service canine alerted to the trailer and was referred to secondary for further inspection. Agents discovered numerous bundles inside the trailer. 

The driver and passenger were taken into border patrol custody.  

First published on November 8, 2023 / 10:50 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.