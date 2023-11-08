More than $2M in marijuana seized at Texas-Mexico border

LAREDO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents working at the I-35 checkpoint seized more than $2 million in marijuana on Nov. 3.

A service dog sniffed out 156 bundles of narcotics hidden inside a tractor trailer, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Agents then found the marijuana during a secondary inspection of the trailer.

The driver and passenger were taken into border patrol custody.