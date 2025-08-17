More than 1,000 pets available at Fort Worth's Mega Adoption Event

Animals from about two dozen regional shelters and rescue groups wait for their "furever" families at Fort Worth's Mega Adoption Event this weekend. This comes as local shelters experience historic overcrowding.

A long line of animal lovers anxiously awaited to meet adoptable pets on Sunday morning at the Amon G. Carter, Jr. Exhibits Hall. More than 1,000 animals from more than 20 shelters and rescues waited to meet their prospective pet parents. That includes both dogs and puppies, as well as cats and kittens.

The event features animals of all shapes and sizes, as well as purebred pets.

Several North Texas shelters have had to pause owner surrenders this year due to overcrowding.

"All shelters across North Texas have been at capacity or over capacity for such a long time, so by adopting a pet, you're actually in essence saving two lives. That's the life of the pet you just adopted, and you're opening critical kennel space," said Humane Society of North Texas senior director Cassie Davidson.

"On a day-to-day basis, we do operate at 90 to 100% or above capacity. What that looks like is it's animals that are in our shelter for longer than we would like. That can lead to some behavioral issues, and then have to mitigate or manage," Fort Worth Animal Care & Control supervisor Anastasia Ramset said.

The Mega Adoption Event continues through 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17. If you can't make it out to the event, you can adopt a pet at a shelter. Adoption fees are waived this month at Fort Worth Animal Care and Control and many other North Texas shelters for the Clear the Shelters program.