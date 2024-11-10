More than 1,000 flags displayed at Oak Park Point for Plano Flags of Honor event

PLANO – Monday is Veterans Day, the federal holiday honoring military veterans in the United States Armed Forces. In North Texas, people can show their respect for our nation's heroes by participating in various events.

At Oak Point Park in Plano, there is a display of 1,111 flags.

"Veteran's Day is always on November 11th," Plano East Rotary Club President Ean Sullivan said. "We chose 1,111 just to commemorate that."

Plano Flags of Honor is a visual tribute to the heroes who sacrificed so much for our freedom.

"I see the hundreds of people that walk through and come out with a tear in their eye, and they stop, and they tell you about their loved one and what they served or what they did," Sullivan added.

Each flag has a card telling the story of an active-duty military member, veteran or first responder. The recognition is deeply appreciated by those who have served.

"It gives me honor and pride in the sense [that] once I'm gone, that my children will always remember my services, especially being Marine," U.S. Marine Corps League Cpl. Ramil Paredes (ret.) said.

Visitors can also explore a tent at the Flags of Honor filled with activities and tributes, including the Notes to Heroes Station.

"We have printed cards that, anybody who walks in can draw a picture, write a letter, whatever they would like to do to send to a veteran. We will send these overseas," Plano Flags of Honor co-chair Lisa Bloomer said.

The Plano Flags of Honor and accompanying events will continue through next Sunday, Nov. 17.

"We're trying to promote patriotism and make people remember the people that sacrificed for us," Sullivan said.

This sacrifice is never forgotten, and the tribute captures the hearts of all who walk through the rows of flags.

Other Veterans Day events and tributes in North Texas include: