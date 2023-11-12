Commemorative Air Force Veteran's Day Celebration honors veterans, crew members, history

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - It's been one year since a deadly mid-air collision took the lives of six crew members during the Commemorative Air Force's Annual Veterans Day celebration. The organization honored the six victims in a private ceremony for their members on Friday.

This year organizers made some changes to the event. While visitors could get a glimpse of historic military planes taking off, there was no air show at this year's Veterans Day Celebration.

Six crew members were killed in a mid-air collision involving two historic military planes at last year's show.

"We just thought this was a way that we could be respectful to the families impacted from last year but also serve the community this year," said Leah Block, the Vice President of Marketing for the Commemorative Air Force.

Guests could take rides on historic World War II aircraft and even tour them on the ground.

"A lot of people that come, their father or grandfather or uncle somebody in their family flew on this plane," said Steve Thompson, a ground crew member. "It's just a way we acknowledge what took place in WWII to keep that history alive."

Visitors like Grant Avis and his little brother got a glimpse of their own family's WWII history from the cockpit of this plane.

"I'm a big fan of WWII, my great grandpa was in it so it's just very important to me about those people that sacrificed for us," said Avis.

At just 10 years old, Avis is already a WWII history buff.

When my grandpa died, I got straight reading all the books, watching all the movies, " said Avis. "It's just the history of the plane, it's impressive how they keep up with planes that are longer than 70, 80 years old."

It's a chance to follow in his grandpa's footsteps.

"The veterans that served in them, I'm very happy for their service," said Avis.

But it's also a chance for his own dreams to take flight.

"I would really like to be a pilot when I grow up," said Avis.