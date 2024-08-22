More heat and humidity to end the week in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — We added another 100+ day to the count.

DFW hit 101 Thursday afternoon bringing us to 22 days so far this year and more are on the way.

The Weather Alert has been extended into Friday as we will likely see the Excessive Heat Warning expanded for most of North Texas including DFW.

Feels like temperatures will climb to 112 across the area on Friday.

The National Weather Service is holding off issuing any more advisories/warnings until the ones currently in place expire at 9 p.m.

Through the rest of the evening, a Heat Advisory remains in effect for the Metroplex with an Excessive Heat Warning in place for our western counties.

It is a scorcher of a day with feels like temperatures currently 105+ throughout the area at 5 p.m.

Get ready for a repeat on Friday with it feeling a few degrees hotter as high pressure shifts more directly overhead.

Our hope for slightly cooler temperatures and a few showers arrives Tuesday into Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves into South Texas.

The best rain chances will remain to our south, but scattered showers may make it into the area midweek.

The increase in cloud cover keeps highs in the mid/upper 90s closer to average.