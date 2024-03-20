More details released about huge Fort Worth chop shop operation

FORT WORTH – Police have arrested three people in a huge chop shop operation at a northwest Fort Worth home.

Fort Worth police call it a "criminal enterprise" and one of the largest chop shop and theft operations they have uncovered in years.

Gabriel Cedillo, his wife Cynthia Cedillo, and his brother Cesar Cedillo have been arrested, accused of engaging in organized criminal activity, as well as selling stolen regulated materials.

According to the arrest affidavits, the investigation was sparked from stolen copper wire found in one of the suspect's trucks. Police then found a yard full of stolen items at the family's home off of NW 28th Street. Investigators say they found more than a dozen stolen items, including cars, motorcycles, ATVs and even a mechanical bull. The arrest affidavits also say Gabriel Cedillo was involved with a Fort Worth gang.

"We're going to call this a legitimate chop shop," said Buddy Calzada, an officer with the Fort Worth Police Department. "They were taking vehicles, stolen property, cutting it up into small pieces, and then would sell it."

Calzada said Gabriel Cedillo was on the run for weeks and even barricaded himself inside the home before surrendering to police.

"We ended up finding out where he was at a specific location," Calzada said. "We surrounded the perimeter. Nobody was leaving or going from that location. We called SWAT and had them en route. But before SWAT could get there, the individual actually surrendered to police. He gave up.

"We weren't able to arrest them overnight. It did take weeks. We were able to do that because of tipsters. We were able to do that because of some of the tools that we utilize."

Fort Worth resident Michelle Mills said her white Yukon is now missing. After the car broke down, she left it at the Cedillo home. She said she considered the couple friends, but now thinks they sold the car.

"I went to go get it last night to take it home and fix it and it's nowhere to be found," Mills said. "I'm hurt. I'm very hurt. I want to cry."

Mills said she is now filing a police report. She assumes her car is probably now in pieces.

"I hope with all my heart that's not what happened," Mills said. "But I don't really have anything else to go by. I talked to the police. The police don't have my vehicle. What else do you do?"

Investigators say they believe there could be more suspects involved, more charges filed, as well as many more victims. The Fort Worth Police Department is asking other victims to come forward.