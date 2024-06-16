More clouds and humidity ahead for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Highs Sunday hit 93°, the same as Saturday. The heat index also stayed under 100° both days.

Since the sixth Day of June, DFW has only logged 0.10" of rain. Rain is back in the forecast this week.

Deep tropical moisture is pouring into North Texas over the next 48 hours. That is because our first tropical system of the season is rapidly developing in the Gulf of Mexico.

The forecast shows a developed tropical low in the Gulf by early Wednesday.

There is a chance for significant flooding in Texas due to this system. The heaviest rain will likely fall along the coast and into the Hill Country and south.

The best rain chances for North Texas will start on Wednesday and go to Thursday morning.

Localized flooding is a threat from these storms. Once the rain starts to push southwest of North Texas by late Thursday, the weather returns to hot and dry. Just after summer starts, North Texas is back to the typical summer weather: hot and dry.