Watch CBS News
Local News

More clouds and humidity ahead for North Texas

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Rain returns to the North Texas forecast
Rain returns to the North Texas forecast 02:46

NORTH TEXAS — Highs Sunday hit 93°, the same as Saturday. The heat index also stayed under 100° both days. 

download.png

Since the sixth Day of June, DFW has only logged 0.10" of rain. Rain is back in the forecast this week.

download.png

Deep tropical moisture is pouring into North Texas over the next 48 hours. That is because our first tropical system of the season is rapidly developing in the Gulf of Mexico.

download.png

The forecast shows a developed tropical low in the Gulf by early Wednesday.

download.png

There is a chance for significant flooding in Texas due to this system. The heaviest rain will likely fall along the coast and into the Hill Country and south.

download.png

The best rain chances for North Texas will start on Wednesday and go to Thursday morning.

download.png

Localized flooding is a threat from these storms. Once the rain starts to push southwest of North Texas by late Thursday, the weather returns to hot and dry. Just after summer starts, North Texas is back to the typical summer weather: hot and dry.

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on June 16, 2024 / 9:00 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.