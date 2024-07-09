Missing Michigan mother, baby found walking barefoot in Texas by border patrol agents

Closing arguments to begin in Samantha Woll trial, Macomb County freeway closure and more stories Closing arguments to begin in Samantha Woll trial, Macomb County freeway closure and more stories 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan mother and her baby who were reported missing last week were found walking on a ranch in Texas by U.S. Border Patrol agents over the weekend.

On July 6, authorities with the Webb County Sheriff's Office responded to the border patrol checkpoint at Interstate 35 after they were notified that a woman was found with a baby walking barefoot on the ranch.

U.S. Border Patrol Agents found a mother and a baby walking on a ranch in Texas, days after they were reported missing out of Michigan. Webb County Sheriff's Office

They identified the woman from her Michigan driver's license. She told authorities that she had run out of gas in her car while she was on her way to South Padre Island.

Authorities confirmed that she was the woman who had been reported missing on July 3 to police in Wyoming, Michigan, which is located near Grand Rapids.

The mother and baby were taken to a local hospital and were returned to Michigan by family members.

"I thank the United States Border Patrol for their quick response, and I commend my deputies for their efforts in coordinating with the woman's family to ensure her and her baby's safety," said Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar. "Let this serve as a reminder to everyone to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling 956-415-BUST (2878)."