Minor driver hits Fort Worth Police car while under the influence, department says

An officer with the Fort Worth Police Department is recovering after the department said a minor driver who was under the influence hit a patrol car late Saturday night.

The department said the minor driver, who was identified as a girl, was headed south on South Riverside Drive in a Chevy Silverado, while the officer was heading north on the same road. The girl reportedly tried to turn left onto the on-ramp to U.S. 287, failing to yield the right-of-way. This led to her truck hitting the front driver's side of the patrol car.

The girl was charged with driving under the influence as a minor and released to her parents from the hospital. Fort Worth Police told CBS News Texas that injuries appeared to be minor in nature.