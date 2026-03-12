Mineral Wells man sentenced to 20 years after 120‑mph chase and drug possession, prosecutors say

A Parker County jury on Wednesday handed a Mineral Wells man the maximum 20‑year sentence for a high‑speed pursuit last August, when deputies chased him at more than 120 mph as he fled a domestic violence call.

Authorities say Jesus Briceno Carrillo, 31, weaved into oncoming traffic, passed cars on the shoulder, and sped past three schools during dismissal before deputies caught him on a dead‑end road.

Carrillo pleaded guilty to evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), electing to have a jury decide punishment.

Judge Craig Towson presided over the trial in the 43rd Judicial District Court.

Dangerous pursuit races past drivers

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call and found a vehicle matching Carrillo's description. Investigators say he led deputies on a 10‑minute pursuit north from Weatherford on FM 730, with speeds exceeding 120 mph in heavy traffic. They say he drove into oncoming lanes, passed cars on the shoulder, and nearly struck multiple vehicles.

The pursuit ended on a dead‑end street near Azle, where Carrillo fled on foot for roughly 200 yards. Deputies deployed a Taser, ending the chase. A pipe containing meth was found in his pocket, according to authorities.

Prosecutors highlight public risk

In a news release, Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain emphasized the danger to the public and said Carrillo "deserved every day" of the maximum sentence.

"At the time Mr. Carrillo was tased, he was reaching towards his waistband," Swain said. "From the beginning of this pursuit to the end when the defendant was finally apprehended, this entire situation was fraught with danger, including for the children and parents of three schools he sped past in the late afternoon of the first day of school. Mr. Carrillo deserved every day of the maximum sentence the jury gave him."

Defense testimony and prior convictions

According to the Parker County District Attorney's Office, Carrillo testified he was remorseful after the birth of his fifth child while in jail.

Assistant District Attorney Mallory Vincent argued that Carrillo wasn't truly taking responsibility for his actions, pointing to inconsistencies in his testimony about past violence.

"He wants to pretend that he's here to take responsibility for what he's done, but he couldn't even be honest with you about what kind of gun he used to shoot at his ex‑wife," she told jurors.

Authorities said Carrillo's prior convictions include aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, two theft of a firearm charges, and two assault family violence charges.

Sentencing and appeal

The jury sentenced Carrillo to 20 years for evading arrest with a vehicle and 10 years for possession of a controlled substance, both enhanced due to his criminal history, prosecutors said. The sentences will run concurrently.

Carrillo has given notice that he intends to appeal the sentence, according to the District Attorney's Office.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.