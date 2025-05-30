250 million bees escape after truck overturns in Washington state

Approximately 250 million bees escaped after a tractor-trailer carrying more than 70,000 pounds of pollinator hives rolled over Friday in northern Washington state, authorities said.

The commercial truck hauling the honeybees overturned at about 4 a.m. in Whatcom County, Washington, which borders Canada's British Columbia, the sheriff's office said in a social media post. It's unclear what caused the truck to roll over.

The hives came off the truck shortly after 9 a.m., which freed the bees. The incident happened on Weidkamp Road, which remains closed between Loomis Trail and West Badger roads, the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said the public should avoid the area and stay at least 600 feet away. "While there is no general health risk to the public, anyone who is allergic to bee stings or has concerns should check the State Department of Health webpage on bees and wasps," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said the road where the truck overturned will be closed for 24 to 48 hours to allow the bees to re-hive and find their queen bee.

More than two dozen beekeepers came to assist with the rescue, the sheriff's office said, adding: "The goal is to save as many of the bees as possible."

"At this time, on-scene work is done. Hive boxes from the overturned truck were recovered, restored and returned to use," authorities said in an update. "By morning, most bees should have returned to their hives and those responsible for their delivery will be in charge."