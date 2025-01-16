Mild temps, sunshine give way to bitter cold and potential snow in North Texas

Mild weather to give way to bitter cold this weekend in North Texas

Mother Nature was showing off Thursday morning with gorgeous sunrise.

A nice mild day with a mix of sun and clouds remains in the forecast, so make some plans to soak up the mild temps and sunshine. However, the mild air doesn't last long, as an arctic front is still on the way to North Texas late Friday into Saturday.

The warmest part of the day Saturday will be around midnight as the front is moving through the metroplex. Temperatures will drop to the low 40s and upper 30s around sunrise Saturday before warming back to the mid-40s Saturday afternoon.

First Alert Weather days are in place from Sunday through Tuesday for both dangerously cold wind chills and the low chance of flurries or light snow. A Cold Weather Advisory will likely be issued at some point this weekend.

The long-range forecast models are still not in agreement with the winter precipitation potential Monday night into Tuesday. However, the EURO forecast model shows light to moderate snow moving through North Texas Monday night into Tuesday, while the GFS model is completely dry at the same time.

The First Alert Weather team will continue to analyze the long-range model's solution for the potential of snow.

Thursday is expected to bring flurries to potential light snow with little accumulation — with 0.10 to 0.50 inches possible — but this is a very preliminary number.

The cold air stays around through Wednesday with a gradual warmup mid-week.

