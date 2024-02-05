Mild temperatures in store this week before a cool down

NORTH TEXAS – We're tracking a cool, breezy start to the week but warmer weather is on the way.

CBS News Texas

As we move through your early Monday morning, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles. Gradually, we'll see more sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low 60s. Winds will be a bit breezy from the north-northwest, gusting as high as 25 mph.

CBS News Texas

Tonight, we'll see a few clouds. It will be cold with low temperatures in the upper 30s.

On Tuesday, we'll wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s. Highs will be in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will bring breezy, mild weather. Highs will be in the mid 60s and we'll see partly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy from the south.

We'll warm up even more into Thursday. Breezy southerly winds will boost our high temperatures into the lower 70s.

CBS News Texas

We'll see mostly cloudy skies Thursday with a slight chance of a shower (20% chance).

In fact, Thursday will be in the beginning of a period of unsettled weather for North Texas.

CBS News Texas

On Friday, rain chances are around 20% as a cold front settles near our area. Highs will be in the low 70s.

With the front lingering near North Texas on Saturday, we'll have some rain around. Rain chances are at 20-30%. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

We'll have a slightly higher chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 60s.

CBS News Texas