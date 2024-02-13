Mild afternoon follows a chilly Tuesday morning

NORTH TEXAS – As we move through your Tuesday, a cold morning will give way to a mild afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s under sunny skies.

Tonight, it will be clear and chilly with overnight lows in the low 40s.

Our weather looks lovely for Valentine's Day! After a chilly start, highs will climb into the upper 60s by afternoon. It will be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph. We'll see mostly sunny skies.

On Thursday and Friday, highs will be near 70 degrees. However, that warm weather won't last long. A cold front will change our weather into the weekend.

The front will slide into North Texas on Friday from the north. Right now, our chance of rain is at 20%.

Rain chances will be slightly higher east and southeast of the Metroplex. We'll keep an eye on it. The threat for severe weather remains low at this time.

By Saturday, with the front to our south, we'll see plenty of sunshine and you'll feel a noticeable difference with our temperatures. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s.