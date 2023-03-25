Texas police: Migrants found 'suffocating' in train; 2 dead

UVALDE COUNTY (AP/CBSNewsTexas) - Police in South Texas said Friday that two migrants were found dead and at least 10 were hospitalized after authorities received a call that they were "suffocating" in a train car traveling near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Uvalde Police Department said Border Patrol was informed of the phone call and able to stop the train. About 15 migrants were found inside, according to a statement from the department.

According to a Tweet from University Health in San Antonio, the hospital received two male patients from the incident -- one in serious condition, one in critical condition. The conditions of the other migrants found is unknown.

Update from the train car incident in Uvalde County:

Union Pacific railroad said in a statement that the people were found in two cars on the train traveling east from Eagle Pass bound for San Antonio: 12 in a shipping container and three in a hopper car. The two people who died were in the shipping container, the statement said.

Uvalde police said that Union Pacific railroad would lead the investigation.

Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez told the San Antonio-Express News that dispatchers received a 911 call about 3:50 p.m. from an unknown person seeking help. The train was stopped near the town of Knippa, which is less than 100 miles (161 kilometers) from the southern border.

"We're still trying to determine if it was from someone inside the car," Rodriguez said. "We're assuming it was from inside one of the cars."

Last June, 53 migrants died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio. A Homeland Security Investigations official told CBS News that it was the deadliest event related to human smuggling in U.S. history.

Migrants routinely travel through Uvalde, leading to high-speed vehicle pursuits that put schools in the area on lockdown. After the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde last May, when a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers, Texas lawmakers concluded in a report that the frequency of the lockdowns may have led to a "diminished sense of vigilance" about security.

Union Pacific said it was "deeply saddened by this incident and the tragedies occurring at the border. We take the safety of all individuals seriously and work tirelessly with law enforcement partners to detect illegal items and people riding inside or on our rail cars."