Mavericks snap 10-game losing streak with 134-130 win over Pacers

Khris Middleton scored 25 points and P.J. Washington added 23 to lead the Dallas Mavericks over the Indiana Pacers 134-130 on Sunday, snapping a 10-game losing streak.

Middleton also had seven rebounds and seven assists and was one of six Mavs players to score in double figures. Washington grabbed nine boards, and Marvin Bagley III had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Dallas ended its longest slide since skids of 10 and 15 games in 1997-98, and won for the first time since Jan. 22 against Golden State.

All-Star forward Pascal Siakam returned from a three-game absence and led the Pacers with 30 points while grabbing eight rebounds. Andrew Nembhard had 22 points and 11 assists. Jarace Walker added 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Kobe Brown scored a career-high 15 as Indiana fell to 0-3 since the All-Star break, losing its first home game since Feb. 3 — the longest stretch between home games in the franchise's NBA history.

The Pacers played without Aaron Nesmith, recently acquired Ivica Zubac and T.J. McConnell because of injuries, and coach Rick Carlisle said before tip-off that injured All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton is also now suffering from shingles. Dallas rookie Cooper Flagg also sat out for the third straight game with a sprained left foot, missing his only appearance in Indianapolis this season.

Dallas led most of the game but struggled to put this one away.

The Mavs led 36-33 after one quarter, 71-66 at halftime and then used a 12-3 third-quarter run to take a 94-84 lead. Indiana closed to 117-114 midway through the fourth but never regained the lead.

Mavericks: Will try to win their second straight Tuesday at Brooklyn.

Pacers: Hope to get their first post-break win Tuesday when they host the 76ers.