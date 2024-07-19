Nationwide Microsoft outage causing impacts at North Texas airports

NORTH TEXAS – A nationwide outage could impact North Texas travelers Friday morning.

Banks, airlines, TV stations and health systems in countries around the world that rely on Microsoft's 365 apps reported widespread outages Friday.

According to FlightAware, as of 6 a.m., there are a total of 51 delays at DFW International Airport and 64 cancellations. There are a total of 36 delays at Dallas Love Field Airport and zero cancellations.

Just before 4 a.m., DFW Airport said it has been made aware of the technology impact and is "gathering additional information about the scope of those impacts. Passengers are encouraged to check through flight status with their airline for the latest information."

Travelers at Love Field Airport told CBS News Texas said they were unaware of computer problems.

Delta, United Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Fort Worth-based American Airlines grounded all pending flight departures, though American Airlines lifted its ground stop later on Friday. American Airlines said the problem had been caused by "a technical issue with CrowdStrike," a global cybersecurity firm, that it said was impacting multiple airlines.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, which flies out of Love Field Airport, said around 5:20 a.m. that they are operating normally.

As of 5:45 a.m., many flights out of DFW Airport showed they are on time.

Microsoft 365 said on social media that it was "investigating an issue impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services" and that things were improving as the company worked to "reroute the affected traffic to healthy infrastructure."