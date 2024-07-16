Michelin Guide adds Texas to list of North American destinations

The Michelin Guide is coming to Texas.

Culinary gems from Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio will be featured, Michelin said. Those selections will be announced later this year.

The Lone Star State is the 11th location to join the list of North American destinations.

"The MICHELIN Guide Texas will illustrate to global travelers the culinary journey that's waiting to be discovered in our state, featuring restaurants that embody our heritage and introducing innovative chefs and local artisans who are redefining our food scene," said Tim Fennell, director of Travel Texas.

Texas is a "perfect fit" for the Michelin Guide, according to Gwendal Poullennec, the Guide's international director.

"The Texas culinary scene has proven to be an exhilarating one, with multicultural influences, homegrown ingredients, and talent that is rich in ambition," Poullennec said. "Foodies and travel enthusiasts alike will find something to enjoy, with such a broad dining scene spanning farm-to-table dishes, fusion cuisine, upscale dining, and the famous Texas-style barbecue."

How does the Michelin rating system work?

Michelin's anonymous inspectors make reservations secretively and pay for their own meals to make sure they are treated the same as any other customer.

The inspectors follow Michelin's historic methodology:

Quality products

The harmony of flavors

The mastery of cooking techniques

The voice and personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine

Consistency between each visit and throughout the menu as each restaurant is inspected several times a year

Michelin published its first North American Guide in 2005 for New York. Guides have since been added in Washington, D.C.; Chicago; California; Miami/Orlando/Tampa, Florida; Colorado; Atlanta, Toronto; Vancouver; and Mexico.