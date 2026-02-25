Cartel violence in Mexico has North Texans rethinking Spring Break plans

Recent cartel‑related violence in Mexico – following reports of cartel leader El Mencho's death – has some North Texans reconsidering upcoming travel, including for Spring Break.

Even as U.S. officials lift restrictions in most cities, travel agents say the concern is real and growing.

Nathan Jones, a nonresident scholar in drug policy and Mexico studies at Rice University's Baker Institute, cautions against oversimplifying the situation.

"Mexico is a very complex country, and it can't necessarily just be painted with an incredibly broad brush," Jones said.

Jones said the U.S. State Department offers unusually detailed guidance for Mexico.

"As an American… in terms of understanding where you would be safe, look at the State Department," he said. "Mexico is the only country that provides specific state‑by‑state travel advisories."

Restrictions lifted, but travelers still nervous

On Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy and consulates in Mexico lifted restrictions in the most affected cities. Still, North Texas travel agencies say their phones haven't stopped ringing.

Catherine Banks with Legacy Travel in Plano said even travelers with summer vacations booked are calling in.

"There are nervous travelers, and so of course we hear from them," Banks said. "We've heard from people who have trips this summer to Mexico, which of course is crazy."

Should you still go?

Flights from DFW to Mexico are largely operating normally. With spring break only weeks away, many travelers are asking whether they should stick to their plans.

Banks said for most destinations, her advice hasn't changed.

"If you are planning to go to Puerto Vallarta… absolutely still go," she said. "If you're going anywhere else in Mexico, if you're going tomorrow, I would say absolutely still go. It's the same as it was the day you booked it."

What Travel Experts Recommend

Travel advisors suggest:

Purchasing travel insurance

Working with a reputable travel agent to confirm hotel, transportation, and excursion plans

Staying updated on conditions in the specific region you're visiting

Ultimately, Banks said comfort level matters most.

"At the end of the day, you have to do what you are comfortable doing," she said. "If you simply cannot abide sticking with your original plans, then for your own mental health, you're going to need to rearrange those."