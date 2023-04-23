Mesquite police officers shoot, kill man who pointed a gun at them

MESQUITE (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- A Mesquite police officer shot and killed a man early Saturday morning who had pointed a shotgun at officers, police say.

The incident started around 10 p.m. Friday on Nabholtz Lane, near Gus Thomasson Road in the northern part of the city. Officers were responding to a call that a man was in the street, pointing a weapon at others, according to a news release from the Mesquite Police Department.

By the time officers arrived, the man was back in his home and officers heard gunshots, according to the statement. A tactical team was then dispatched to the house.

According to Mesquite PD, crisis negotiators attemped to make contact with the man to resolve the incident peacefully.

At 3:43 a.m., the man came out the front door carrying a shotgun, according to police, and pointed it at the officers. A member of the tactical team shot the man twice.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

Mesquite police did not name the officer who fired the shots, but said he has been with the department for nine years. No officers were injured.