Mesquite ISD's KEOM celebrates 40 years of training future broadcasters

MESQUITE – If you've ever tuned in to 88.5 KEOM, you might think it's just another radio station. But what you may not realize is that KEOM serves as a training ground for the next generation of broadcasters, all while being operated by Mesquite ISD students.

This month, KEOM is celebrating its 40th anniversary as the largest high school radio station in the area.

"It's a very special program," said James Griffin, the station's original director who started the program in 1984. "We have a remarkable number of regular listeners."

Students at KEOM handle much of the daily programming during school hours, while professionals take over after hours. From school district news to weather and traffic updates, students learn how to report and deliver live broadcasts.

Station manager Shondra Tharp spoke about the growth she's seen in her students.

"Watching those kids from the very beginning, when they're so nervous they think they can't do it, and seeing their confidence build by the end of the school year—it's just great to see that growth," Tharp said. "We're 61,000 watts—we cover all of Dallas and a little beyond that. It's amazing how much we can do here."

Many students pursue careers in journalism after getting their start at KEOM.

As the station marks 40 years, staff members are proud of how far it has come over the past four decades.

"I had hoped we would build something that would last, and 40 years later, here we are," Griffin said.

Looking forward, the station's team is excited for what the future holds.

"I'm just really interested in seeing where it goes from here. We're going to continue to evolve over time, just as we have," Tharp added.