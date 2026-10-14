Triple shooting in Mesquite family dispute leaves 2 teens dead, man wounded, police say

The Mesquite Police Department is investigating after a triple shooting overnight left two teens dead and a man in the hospital.

Officers said they responded to a reported shooting along the 2200 block of Amber Springs Drive just after midnight, though the department notes it was reported earlier that it unfolded along the 2800 block of Clearwater Drive. When officers arrived, they said they found two 18-year-old residents suffering from gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were attempted at the scene before both were taken to a Dallas-area hospital. The department said both victims died of their injuries.

Mesquite Police said a third person, identified as a 20-year-old man, arrived separately at a nearby emergency room, also suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators said they believe he is tied to the shooting. His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, and police said he is being taken to a Dallas-area hospital for further treatment.

The department said the investigation thus far suggests a family dispute escalated into a physical altercation, during which police said guns were drawn and shots were fired.

As of publication, nobody involved has been publicly identified, including the victims who died. Mesquite Police have promised to share more information as it becomes available.