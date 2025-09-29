Watch CBS News
North Texas dad arrested in murder of his 7-week-old baby, Mesquite police say

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
S.E. Jenkins

CBS Texas

A 22-year-old Mesquite man has been charged with murder after the death of his 7-week-old child, who was found injured, unconscious and not breathing earlier this month, police said Monday.

Mesquite police were called to assist with a fire call in the 5800 block of Northwest Drive on Sept. 18, just after 5 p.m. Officers were told a child was unconscious and not breathing.

jordan-greer.jpg
Jordan Greer Dallas County Jail

When they arrived, the officers found an infant "in medical distress," and began life-saving measures, the department said. The fire crew arrived and continued those efforts before taking the baby to the hospital.

Mesquite police said the child had multiple injuries, which prompted an investigation.

Last Tuesday, police were notified that the child had died from the injuries sustained.

After a thorough investigation, Mesquite police said, investigators found enough evidence to arrest and charge the child's biological father, Jordan Greer, with capital murder for the death of the infant.  He was booked into the Dallas County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

