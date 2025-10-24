Measles outbreak in the Southwest concerns North Texas doctors

The United States' second-largest measles outbreak this year continues to spread and worry doctors in North Texas. That includes Dr. Carla Garcia Carreno, medical director for infection prevention and control at Children's Medical Center Plano.

"Since 1992, this has been by far the worst," Garcia Carreno said.

The country has seen 1,618 measles cases and three deaths so far this year, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ninety-two percent of those cases are in unvaccinated people. Two of the three deaths are school-aged children from West Texas.

Cases reported in multiple states

"In South Carolina, there are a bunch of students that were put in quarantine because they were exposed to measles, and they're not immunized," Garcia Carreno said.

A new measles outbreak is also being reported in the Southwest. The CDC reports 80 cases in Arizona and 43 cases in Utah. Garcia Carreno said this should concern parents in North Texas.

"Even if the outbreak in Texas was declared over, we are still seeing cases in patients that travel to other states or travel internationally," Garcia Carreno said.

Texas outbreak largest in decades

Texas led the nation in confirmed measles cases this year. By the time it was over, there were almost 800 cases — more than double the national average. Two-thirds of the cases were in children.

"If your kid still is not immunized, I would strongly consider that because that's the best tool, and it's safe," Garcia Carreno said.

Vaccination rates fall short of goal

The CDC reports the two-dose regimen against measles is 97% effective. CDC data shows the vaccine exemption rate among kindergartners in the U.S. increased from 3.3% to 3.6% during the 2024–25 school year. The numbers are similar in Texas.

"The coverage was 94.3%. We need 95% of immunity in a population in order to prevent measles transmission," Garcia Carreno said.

Experts fear loss of eradication

Garcia Carreno worries what this could mean for the future.

"In the late 1990s, it decreased significantly, and it was declared eradicated in the year 2000, so we may lose this eradication status," Garcia Carreno said.

Measles symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash. Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert with Vanderbilt University, said it can quickly turn dangerous, especially for children.

Complications can be life-threatening

"The complications set in, which can include middle ear infection and pneumonia. Those are more serious," Schaffner said. "Most serious but not too common is encephalitis, which is swelling of the brain. One in eight of these children are being hospitalized. Who wants to have their child hospitalized? This is a completely, completely preventable infection."

The CDC reports that more than half the cases this year are in children and teenagers under 20.