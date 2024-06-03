McLendon-Chisolm officials warn residents of possible evacuation after dam shifts

Soil expert analyzes area in McLendon-Chisolm where residents may need to evacuate

McLENDON-CHISOLM – Monday morning, homeowners in Rockwall County were on evacuation standby as water levels rose in a dam in the city of McLendon-Chisholm.

An expert determined that the damage was on the outside of the dam rather than the inside. CBS News Texas

The city brought in a soil expert who assessed the dam wall's safety. His assessment was that the damage was on the outside and that the inside was structurally sound.

But all of that made for a hectic morning for that community.

"It's been a whirlwind," said Sandy McNeil, who lives near the dam.

Like the rest of North Texas, the hits just keep coming for McNeal and her husband.

"We've been without power up until Saturday. We were powerless and no hot water. Then it transpired to the dam," McNeil said.

The dam is the only thing holding back millions of gallons of water from these homes.

McLendon-Chisolm Mayor Bryan McNeal CBS News Texas

"The problem is the water level hasn't gone down; it's actually gone up," said Mayor Bryan McNeal.

McNeal has asked for pumps to help relieve the pressure and get to a manual emergency relief valve.

"When we can get to that valve, we can manually turn that valve on, then that will allow the flow to come through this area here," said McNeal.

Lowering the water levels will relieve pressure on the dam and the stress on this community.