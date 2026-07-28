Two drivers charged after street‑racing crash kills elderly McKinney couple, police say

Two drivers are facing felony charges after a street‑racing crash earlier this month left a McKinney couple dead, police said.

James Armont, 51, has been charged with two counts of second‑degree manslaughter. Braydon Moss, 22, is charged with two counts of racing on a highway resulting in injury or death, according to the McKinney Police Department.

Investigators say the July 17 crash stemmed from a high‑speed race.

William "Bill" Lavich Lazarus and Sandra "Sandi" Lee Lazarus, both 77, were killed when their silver Hyundai, traveling south, was struck at Custer Road and Bedford Lane. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

William "Bill" Lavich Lazarus and Sandra "Sandi" Lee Lazarus, both 77 Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home

Armont, who was driving a BMW, and his passengers were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life‑threatening. He was arrested on July 21 and remains in the Collin County Jail on $75,000 bond for each manslaughter charge, records show.

Moss, who police say was driving a black Tesla, surrendered to authorities Saturday after arrest warrants were issued.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Line at 972‑547‑3480 or email CrimeTipLine@mckinneytexas.org.

CBS News Texas will provide updates when more information becomes available.