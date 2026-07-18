Two 77-year-old McKinney residents killed in crash at Custer and Bedford roads, police say

Two McKinney residents – both 77 – were killed Friday evening when their Hyundai and a BMW collided at Custer Road and Bedford Road, police said.

Sandra Lee Lazarus and William Lavich Lazarus were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the McKinney Police Department.

Investigators say the couple was traveling southbound in a Hyundai just before 6:30 p.m. when the crash occurred. The BMW's driver, 51‑year‑old James Armont, and his passengers were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life‑threatening.

Authorities are working to determine what led to the collision.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Tip Line at (972) 547‑3480 or email CrimeTipLine@mckinneytexas.org.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.