Fourth suspect in fatal shooting of McKinney man arrested by police

MCKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — McKinney police say they have arrested a fourth suspect in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Tre Vian Myles-Moorehead.

According to a statement from McKinney police, 22-year-old Edgar Gomez turned himself in on Thursday. He was arrested and charged with the murder of Myles-Moorehead.

On April 16, police say Myles-Moorehead was found unresponsive and bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of Erwin Street near Johnson Street on April 16. Myles-Moorehead was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following the shooting, the department says they obtained surveillance video from a nearby business and arrested 18-year-old Ivan Montes and 20-year-old Deionta Terry along with a juvenile female after an investigation.

Police say the investigation into the death of Myles-Moorehad is ongoing.