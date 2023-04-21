Watch CBS News
Local News

Fourth suspect in fatal shooting of McKinney man arrested by police

By Nick Blackhall

/ CBS Texas

Your Friday Morning Headlines, April 21st, 2023
Your Friday Morning Headlines, April 21st, 2023 03:08

MCKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com)  McKinney police say they have arrested a fourth suspect in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Tre Vian Myles-Moorehead. 

According to a statement from McKinney police, 22-year-old Edgar Gomez turned himself in on Thursday. He was arrested and charged with the murder of Myles-Moorehead.

On April 16, police say Myles-Moorehead was found unresponsive and bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of Erwin Street near Johnson Street on April 16. Myles-Moorehead was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following the shooting, the department says they obtained surveillance video from a nearby business and arrested 18-year-old Ivan Montes and 20-year-old Deionta Terry along with a juvenile female after an investigation.

Police say the investigation into the death of Myles-Moorehad is ongoing.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 12:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.