Pilot hospitalized after abrupt landing in undeveloped McKinney construction lot, officials say

A pilot is hospitalized in stable condition after his single-engine general aviation aircraft made an abrupt landing Friday morning in an undeveloped construction lot just east of Aero Country Airport in McKinney, authorities said.

The landing occurred shortly after 9:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of El Cielo Street and Baron Way, according to the McKinney Fire Department.

Transported to trauma center

The pilot, who was the sole occupant, was transported by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – McKinney, a Level II trauma center.

The Van's RV-8 kit aircraft is registered to Michael A. Margiotta of Alexandria, Virginia, according to FAA records.

No other injuries were reported, and no homes were damaged.

Responders secure scene with FAA

Emergency responders collaborated with police and federal aviation officials to cordon off the site and assess any potential risks to nearby homes and residents.

Investigation into cause underway

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.