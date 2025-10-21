McKinney passes controversial homelessness ordinances amid public pushback

Changes are coming to McKinney as the city tries to address homelessness.

Tuesday night, the city council signed off on two new ordinances that some believe will make the city safer, but not everyone agrees. Some worry these new rules could end up punishing people who don't have a place to stay.

Back in August, CBS News Texas spoke with the owner of Local Yocal Bar & Grill, who said the growing homeless presence in downtown McKinney has been driving customers away.

"We've had people come into the restaurant who are obviously on drugs," Matt Hamilton said. "I've actually had it this very table where a lady came up and engaged them, offering her services."

As the McKinney City Council took up the issue Tuesday night, others spoke out.

"We want to help them get on the right track, but at some point, I believe in my opinion, sometimes tough love comes into play," one attendee said.

"These ordinances suggest ignorance, not unintelligence, but ignorance," Paul Ballesteros said.

Push back against 2 ordinances relating to homeless activity

One restricts sitting, lying, or staying in downtown public spaces like sidewalks and medians to reduce crime and maintain pedestrian access. It includes exceptions for emergencies and disabilities.

The other prohibits camping in all public areas and parks citywide, except in city-designated campsites.

"They are not exactly helping create solutions," The Samaritan Inn's Heather Molsbee said. "It is more focusing on fear and policing and providing more of a negative impact."

The local housing and homeless-services organization, The Samaritan Inn, believes the city's focus should be on the lack of affordable housing.

"This has been an ongoing issue for not only Collin County and the City of McKinney specifically," Molsbee said. "As we grow, so will the population of those without housing."

"Affordable housing is definitely the only solution," Kelly Maynard said.

Ultimately, the city council passed the two ordinances tonight. They both will take effect right away, but will expire in a year unless the council decides to extend them.

Gov. Abbott addressing homelessness in the state Capitol

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he is working to make the state capital safer and cleaner. He's directing state agencies to relocate homeless people and remove encampments in and around Austin.

The governor's office says the operation began last week. Since then, 48 encampments and 3,000 pounds of debris were removed, 24 repeat felony offenders were arrested, and more than 125 grams of narcotics were seized.

