McKinney North football star Ronald Jones II signs 1-year contract with Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – North Texas football star Ronald Jones II is coming back home.

The running back has signed a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys during free agency.

So glad 2 be home- Cowboy Nation!! 🤠🏡 Posted by Ronald Jones II on Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Jones played football at McKinney North High School, where he rushed for 4,810 yards and scored 73 touchdowns before graduating in 2015. He was inducted to the McKinney ISD Athletic Hall of Honor in 2021.

Jones went on to play college football at the University of Southern California, rushing 3,619 yards and 39 touchdowns. He is fifth on USC's career rushing list, along with two Heisman Trophy winners and two runner-ups.

He was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

While in Tampa, Jones had a career season in 2020 that included 1,143 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns – and a Super Bowl win in 2021.

He spent four years with the Bucs before joining the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent last March. The Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl in 2022.