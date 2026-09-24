McKinney National Airport adds 4 more destinations as it prepares to launch commercial flights this fall

CBS News Texas is getting a first look at McKinney National Airport's new terminal on Thursday as the airport is preparing to launch its first commercial flights to nine destinations this fall.

Houston-based Avelo Airlines is the first and only carrier so far with an agreement to fly from the airport, beginning Nov. 11.

During a news conference on Wednesday morning, officials from McKinney National Airport and Avelo Airlines announced four additional destinations, bringing the total to nine. Beginning Dec. 16, Avelo will fly to Denver and Atlanta, and then on Dec. 17, it will add New Orleans and Nashville.

In July, the first five nonstop destinations for travelers were announced: Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and Las Vegas.

The airport is creating a new option for air travelers who don't want to drive all the way from Collin County to DFW Airport or Love Field to catch a flight.

Tickets are expected to start at an introductory rate of $99 each way. You can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

"The response from North Texas has been extraordinary, and the bookings back that up," Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement.

Avelo will operate 184 aircraft from McKinney and says it will create more than 150 jobs in the area.

What is Avelo Airlines?

Avelo Airlines launched in April of 2021, focusing largely on leisure travel and serving less-crowded secondary airports.

McKinney National Airport will be its fifth main base, joining New Haven, Connecticut (between New York and Boston), Concord, North Carolina (near Charlotte), Wilmington, Delaware (near Philadelphia) and Lakeland, Florida (between Tampa and Orlando).

Avelo currently flies one route from North Texas, connecting DFW Airport with New Haven twice per week.