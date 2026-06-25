McKinney man sentenced to life in prison after confessing he "snapped" and beat his friend to death, officials say

A 53-year-old McKinney man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the brutal murder of his friend, the Collin County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Pablo Berrios pleaded guilty to the murder ahead of his sentencing.

Berrios admits he "snapped"

According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 27, 2025, deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home near Drift Drive in New Hope. When they arrived, deputies found the victim with multiple blunt force injuries to his head, and he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies said Berrios was found outside the home with blood on his hands and clothes.

The victim's wife was also located, and she told deputies that she witnessed the attack and identified Berrios as the suspect.

The sheriff's office said Berrios waived his rights after being arrested and gave a detailed interview about the attack.

He told the detective that after a minor argument with his friend, he "just snapped," grabbed a pipe and repeatedly struck the victim in the head and face. Berrios also said at one point he paused the attack to go outside and smoke a cigarette before returning to strike the victim again.

In the interview, Berrios said, "If you are going to do it, do it right."

Sentencing after guilty plea

The DA's Office said Berrios pleaded guilty to the murder and his trial moved into the sentencing phase, where a Collin County jury heard evidence, Berrios' own confession and witness testimony.

The jury sentenced him to life in prison.

"I thank our outstanding prosecution team, sheriff deputies, and the jury for delivering justice for this family and ensuring Berrios can never harm another person in our community," said Collin County DA Greg Willis.