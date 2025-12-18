North Texas man to spend life in prison after detectives crack 2017 Frisco cold case murder

A McKinney man is going to spend life in prison after being found guilty of a 2017 cold case murder, according to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.

Kerrico Carr, 44, received his sentence after being in jail for almost a year.

The crime happened on June 30, 2017, when a man was found in the yard of a Frisco home with a gunshot wound in his back. That day, Frisco police said they received calls about a masked man who was armed.

Witnesses told police at the time that they saw two men in a van wearing ski masks. The driver of the van approached the victim's car parked outside his house, Willis said, and when the victim saw the men, he ran between houses.

The masked passenger fired a single shot, striking the man in the back, Willis said. Both suspects then left in the van.

On the day of the murder, members of the victim's family said he owed money to Carr and he was receiving threatening text messages from him. When the victim's girlfriend was shown a photo lineup, she identified one man who was arrested, but the investigation revealed he was nowhere near the scene when the crime took place. He was released and the case then went cold.

In 2023, Frisco police detectives picked the case back up. Their investigation found a suspect who was at the scene at the time of the murder. This person confirmed he was with Carr on the day of the shooting and that it was Carr who fired the fatal shot.

Carr was arrested on Dec. 20, 2024, after he was released from a federal prison in Arkansas, where he was serving time for conspiracy to commit identity theft, Willis said.

During the trial, it was revealed that Carr admitted over a phone call that he was at the scene of the murder to collect money the victim owed him. Other testimony also matched with the witnesses' and cellphone location data.

According to Collin County Jail records, Carr also had a separate warrant for cruelty of a non-livestock animal out of Dallas County.

Carr will be in prison for life without parole.