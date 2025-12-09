McKinney's "Grandma Stand" offers holiday comfort, connection and free advice

This holiday season, the City of McKinney is offering something a little different from the usual lights and festivities: a stand where anyone can stop by for advice, comfort and the kind of warmth only a grandmother can give.

In the center of downtown, tucked between shoppers and holiday decor, sits "The Grandma Stand" staffed by one of three rotating "McKinney Grandmas."

On one chilly Saturday, it's Grandma Nancy, who greets visitors at the farmers market with a smile and a simple message: "We all need a grandma… and grandmas need you."

Nancy, who has four grandchildren of her own, says she was volunteered for the role by her daughter, and she's glad she was.

"I absolutely love it," she said. "Grandmas are nonjudgmental and loving people. Sometimes it's nice to talk to someone who's basically a stranger, but you still feel a connection with."

The concept didn't start in Texas. The Grandma Stand began in 2012 on the streets of New York City, created by Mike Matthews and inspired by his 95-year-old grandmother, Eileen. Matthews set up a simple booth with a sign that read, "Talk to my 95-year-old grandmother."

Eileen, who died in 2018 at age 102, remains the heart of the project. Matthews continues the tradition in her memory, incorporating her favorite color, purple, and expanding the stand to new cities.

"This is exactly what my grandmother envisioned… all these grandmas being seen and heard," Matthews said.

The project has grown far beyond its original corner in New York. Grandma Stands now exists in New York, Omaha, Denver and McKinney, with locations planned for Boston, Berlin, Paris, London, Canada and Mexico.

No matter the city, the message is the same: people are looking for connection.

Matthews says many visitors share stories of growing up without a grandmother or losing one early in life. He hopes the stand can help bridge that missing bond.

"I hear a lot of that," he said. "I hope this is a catalyst for you to start building that relationship with whoever that is."

Grandma Nancy says she hears everything from heartbreaks to small joys.

"Anything from 'I lost my pet,' to 'I lost my grandma,' to 'my basketball team lost last night,'" she said.

But for Nancy, the goal is simple: offer kindness in a world that needs more of it.

"If there's a choice between being kind and being unkind… choose kindness. And choose love. And choose patience."

McKinney City leaders say they plan to bring Grandma Stand back to the farmer's market in the spring when the weather gets warmer.