Two young men face charges after illegal duck hunting caught on video in McKinney

Two young men are facing multiple criminal charges after a video posted on social media showed them apparently shooting a duck with an air rifle at a pond in McKinney's Stonebridge neighborhood.

The video, posted last week, shows the two lying along the bank of a neighborhood pond and aiming an air rifle at a group of domesticated ducks. The two are then seen running away after apparently shooting one of the birds.

Texas Game Wardens received a tip that led investigators to the two young men believed to be responsible. According to game wardens, the two face multiple criminal charges related to illegal hunting.

The incident has raised concerns for at least one Stonebridge resident, whose neighborhood is known for its ponds, walking trails and outdoor recreational areas.

Justin Ross moved to Stonebridge with his family 12 years ago, partly because of the neighborhood's natural surroundings.

"I don't imagine I'm the only family that moved here in part because of that. The ponds are beautiful, just the grounds," Ross said.

The neighborhood ponds offer catch-and-release fishing, while nearby trails provide opportunities for exercise. The recreational areas are restricted to residents.

Ross said he frequently spends time near the ponds and was concerned about the safety risks posed by the incident.

"I mean, you can look behind you right now. I'm going to guess there's 35 to 40 ducks within 30 yards of us, so not exactly difficult hunting conditions," Ross said. "But you know, more than that, the fact that they're shooting anything with kids, recreational areas, and playgrounds and everything that's around. That's disturbing."

Ross said he wants to see increased security in the neighborhood.

Texas Game Wardens said the case demonstrates how public tips can help identify people suspected of illegal hunting.

The agency said Operation Game Thief offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest or conviction of wildlife violators.