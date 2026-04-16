Cyclist dies in collision along Sam Rayburn Tollway service road in McKinney, police say

A cyclist was killed Thursday in a crash with a vehicle at a busy intersection along the Sam Rayburn Tollway service road, police said.

Officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a cyclist at Alma Drive and the Sam Rayburn Tollway service road, according to the McKinney Police Department.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound service road of Sam Rayburn Tollway at Alma Road was shut down after the crash. Police urged drivers to avoid the area while first responders worked the scene.

Authorities are withholding the victim's identity pending family notification.

Investigation continues

The crash remains under investigation. No additional details were immediately released.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.