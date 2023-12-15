Mayim Bialik says she is out as host of "Jeopardy!"

Mayim Bialik announced Friday that she is out as host of "Jeopardy!"

In a post on social media, "The Big Bang Theory" star wrote: "I have some Jeopardy! news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!"

The 48-year-old Bialik did not elaborate on what led up to her departure. She said she was "honored" to have received an Emmy nomination this year for outstanding host of a game show, and said she "was deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family."

CBS News has reached out Sony Pictures Television, which produces "Jeopardy!," for comment, but has not yet heard back.

Mayim Bialik on April 22, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Los Angeles LGBT Center

In July 2022, Sony named both Bialik and Ken Jennings, the winningest contestant in "Jeopardy!" history, as permanent hosts of the show, with the two splitting hosting duties.

The two had been among several guest hosts who had filled in on a rotating basis following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek from cancer in 2020.

"Jeopardy!" was the center of major upheaval in August 2021, when the show's then-executive producer Mike Richards was named a permanent host along with Bialik, only for him to step down about a week later after past inappropriate comments he had made surfaced online.

In May, Bialik chose not to host the final week of season 39 of "Jeopardy!" in solidarity with the Hollywood writers' strike.