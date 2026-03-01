Dallas Mavericks sign Ryan Nembhard to standard contract, add two-way deals for Poulakidas and Smith

The Dallas Mavericks have signed point guard Ryan Nembhard to a standard NBA contract after he thrived as an undrafted rookie free agent on a two-way deal.

The multiyear agreement announced Sunday fills the roster spot created when the Mavericks waived point guard Tyus Jones, an 11-year veteran who was part of the three-team, nine-player trade that sent 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis from Dallas to Washington.

The Mavericks also filled two openings for two-way contracts by signing guard John Poulakidas and forward Tyler Smith. Dallas waived two-way guard Miles Kelly to make room for both signings.

Nembhard was closing in on the maximum number of games allowed under two-way contracts when the Mavericks turned Jones loose to give him a chance to sign with a contender. Dallas has lost 12 of its past 14 games and is on the way to missing the postseason for the second year in a row.

Nembhard has made 17 starts in 38 appearances for the Mavericks, averaging 6.7 points while leading all rookies at 4.9 assists per game. He became the first undrafted rookie with at least 25 points and 10 assists without committing a turnover, scoring 28 points with 10 assists in a 131-121 victory over Denver on Dec. 1.

Poulakidas started the season with the G League's San Diego Clippers after going undrafted out of Yale.

Smith started this season with Rio Grande Valley in the G League. He previously played one season for the G League Ignite before getting drafted by Milwaukee in 2024. Smith played 23 games as a rookie for the Bucks.