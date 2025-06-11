Mavs block New York Knicks from speaking with Jason Kidd, reports say

The New York Knicks asked the Dallas Mavericks for permission to interview head coach Jason Kidd, but the Mavericks shut that down, CBS Sports and The Associated Press report.

The Knicks fired head coach Tom Thibodeau on June 3, despite reaching the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years. They reached the playoffs four times in Thibodeau's five seasons and had won at least 50 games in each of the final two.

The Knicks were also denied permission to speak with coaches Ime Udoka of Houston and Chris Finch of Minnesota in a slow start to find Tom Thibodeau's replacement.

All three coaches are under contract and their organizations declined to make them available for interviews with the Knicks, two people with knowledge of the details said Wednesday. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the interview process was to remain private.

Knicks president Leon Rose interviewed Kidd and Udoka in 2020 before hiring Thibodeau. Both also played for the Knicks, with Kidd ending his Hall of Fame career on the team that reached the 2013 playoffs, which was the Knicks' last appearance before Thibodeau's arrival.

Kidd has been the head coach of the Mavs since 2021 and led the Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals. He has not publicly addressed the rumors.

