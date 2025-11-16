Mavericks outlast Trail Blazers 138-133 in overtime

P.J. Washington Jr. and Cooper Flagg scored 21 points apiece and teamed up on a crucial basket late in overtime to help the Dallas Mavericks to a 138-133 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.

Dallas led 130-129 with 1:39 remaining when Flagg grabbed the rebound of a missed 3-pointer by Portland's Shaedon Sharpe and delivered an outlet pass to Washington for a jam during a 6-0 Dallas run.

Daniel Gafford added 20 points, including seven in overtime, and was one of seven Mavericks who scored in double figures. Dallas (4-10) snapped a three-game skid with the win.

Sharpe scored a season-high 36 points for the Trail Blazers (6-7), who have lost four of their last five games. Deni Avdija scored 29 before fouling out with 1:39 left on the play that resulted in Gafford hitting two free throws and putting Dallas ahead for good at 130-129.

Portland's Jerami Grant scored 26 points in his first start this season in place of Jrue Holiday, who sat out with right calf soreness.

Dallas hit all seven of its field-goal attempts in overtime, all 2-pointers.

The Trail Blazers matched a season high by grabbing 22 offensive rebounds, seven by Donovan Clingan (11 total rebounds), resulting in a 32-10 advantage in second-chance points.

Mavericks: Complete a back-to-back at Minnesota on Monday.

Trail Blazers: Host the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.