Massive fire tears through Fort Graham Baptist Church near Whitney, authorities say

A massive fire at Fort Graham Baptist Church drew multiple fire departments to FM 2604 north of Whitney, shutting down the roadway Tuesday night as crews worked to contain the blaze.

Viewer photos and videos showed the church engulfed in flames as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

Malinda Tucker via KWTX

According to Hill County Emergency Management, firefighters from Cedar Creek, Lakeview, Whitney, White Bluff, Blum, Woodbury, Peoria, and Steel Creek responded to the structure fire in the 500 block of FM 2604. CareFlite and Hill County Emergency Management also assisted.

Residents were asked to avoid the area. Drivers were told to follow the posted detour and not go around barricades, as vehicles would be turned around.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.